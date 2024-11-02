Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Defends Ladli Behen Yojana Amid Congress Criticism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on unfulfilled promises by highlighting his government's commitment to initiatives like the Ladli Behen Yojana. Shinde criticized Congress for their alleged failure to deliver on promises and emphasized the government's adherence to financial guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:36 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has strongly defended his administration's schemes, responding pointedly to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's criticisms about unmet promises. Shinde highlighted his government's financial integrity and commitment to the welfare of citizens, particularly through initiatives like the Ladli Behen Yojana.

In an exclusive interview, Shinde accused Congress of focusing more on taking than giving, contrasting his administration's adherence to financial guidelines with what he described as past inefficiencies. He cited examples from other states where Congress allegedly failed to fulfill electoral promises, differentiating his governance style aimed at genuine public service.

Shinde reaffirmed the ongoing financial support being delivered to women in Maharashtra, even preempting potential election-related delays. With the scheme already impacting numerous beneficiaries, he remains optimistic about its political and social dividends, vowing continued support and projecting election losses for the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

