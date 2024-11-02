CM Yogi Adityanath's Dialogue with the People: A Step Towards Justice

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. During the event, Adityanath attentively heard the concerns of the locals, directing officials to address these issues promptly, ensuring justice for all.

The initiative, which began in 2017, reflects the Chief Minister's commitment to expedite the resolution of public grievances. In his dialogue with attendees, Adityanath reassured that no one would face injustice under his watch, highlighting consistent efforts to maintain public trust.

In a separate event, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the significance of this year's Diwali celebrations. Speaking in Ayodhya on Thursday, he noted its historical importance as it follows 'Lord Ram's return to his temple' after 500 years, making the festival particularly momentous for devotees during his visit to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

