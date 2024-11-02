Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's Dialogue with the People: A Step Towards Justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, addressing local grievances. The CM emphasized quick resolutions and guaranteed fairness. Meanwhile, he marked this year's Diwali as unique, celebrating Lord Ram's return to the Ayodhya temple after centuries, invoking a sense of historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:38 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's Dialogue with the People: A Step Towards Justice
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. During the event, Adityanath attentively heard the concerns of the locals, directing officials to address these issues promptly, ensuring justice for all.

The initiative, which began in 2017, reflects the Chief Minister's commitment to expedite the resolution of public grievances. In his dialogue with attendees, Adityanath reassured that no one would face injustice under his watch, highlighting consistent efforts to maintain public trust.

In a separate event, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the significance of this year's Diwali celebrations. Speaking in Ayodhya on Thursday, he noted its historical importance as it follows 'Lord Ram's return to his temple' after 500 years, making the festival particularly momentous for devotees during his visit to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024