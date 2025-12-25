Left Menu

TikTok's Transcontinental Tug-of-War: A Path to Resolution

The Chinese government is advocating for a resolution in the hand-over of TikTok's U.S. operations that complies with Chinese laws and ensures fairness. ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, has signed agreements with investors like Oracle, aiming to prevent a U.S. ban and settle years of uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:10 IST
TikTok's Transcontinental Tug-of-War: A Path to Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese government has expressed its desire for companies to find solutions that align with Chinese laws and maintain equilibrium between involved parties. This follows TikTok's owner's, ByteDance, recent agreements to transfer U.S. operations control to a group of investors, including Oracle.

This move signifies a major step toward circumventing a potential U.S. ban on the popular short video app and dissipating prolonged uncertainty surrounding its operational future.

China's commerce ministry spokesperson, He Yongqian, emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation, urging the U.S. to uphold its commitments and foster a fair business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025