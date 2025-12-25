TikTok's Transcontinental Tug-of-War: A Path to Resolution

The Chinese government has expressed its desire for companies to find solutions that align with Chinese laws and maintain equilibrium between involved parties. This follows TikTok's owner's, ByteDance, recent agreements to transfer U.S. operations control to a group of investors, including Oracle.

This move signifies a major step toward circumventing a potential U.S. ban on the popular short video app and dissipating prolonged uncertainty surrounding its operational future.

China's commerce ministry spokesperson, He Yongqian, emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation, urging the U.S. to uphold its commitments and foster a fair business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)