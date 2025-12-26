Amit Shah Meets Rabha, Mising and Tiwa Delegations, Assures Resolution

Left Menu

Shri Amit Shah gave a patient hearing to the representatives and reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive development and social harmony in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:09 IST
Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah on Tuesday met delegations representing the Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities of Assam, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, to discuss their long-standing demands and concerns.

The meeting focused on issues related to the socio-cultural, developmental and administrative aspirations of the three indigenous communities. Shri Amit Shah gave a patient hearing to the representatives and reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive development and social harmony in the Northeast.

Sharing details of the interaction in a post on social media platform X, the Union Home Minister said that he had listened carefully to the demands placed by the community representatives and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed in a time-bound manner. He further stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would soon appoint a senior official to engage with all stakeholders and work towards an amicable and lasting solution.

The presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the meeting underlined the coordinated approach between the Centre and the Assam Government in addressing issues concerning indigenous communities. The discussions are seen as part of the broader effort to strengthen dialogue, promote trust, and ensure sustainable development in Assam and the wider Northeastern region.

The Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities play a significant role in Assam’s social and cultural fabric, and the government has reiterated its resolve to protect their identity, safeguard their rights and address developmental needs through constructive engagement.

 

