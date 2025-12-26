Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds CoC's Resolution Plan: No Alteration Allowed

The NCLAT has determined that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) cannot alter a resolution plan after approval, affirming the decision in the Reliance Communications Infrastructure Ltd case involving Bank of Baroda and dissenting creditors. It emphasized the sanctity of the approved financial layout against later modifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:53 IST
NCLAT Upholds CoC's Resolution Plan: No Alteration Allowed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ruled that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) cannot modify an approved resolution plan to reallocate funds to dissenting creditors. This stands as a crucial decision in the matter involving Reliance Communications Infrastructure Ltd (RCIL).

Dismissing an appeal by the Bank of Baroda, the tribunal underscored that once a resolution plan is approved by the CoC, it cannot undergo alterations. The ruling came after a contentious debate over financial distributions approved in a meeting with 67.97% vote share.

The judgment reaffirmed the binding nature of such plans, preventing changes after approval. The NCLAT emphasized adherence to initial agreements, reinforcing the fiduciary responsibilities within financial restructurings, and dismissed challenges to this framework posed by some CoC members like the Bank of Baroda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025