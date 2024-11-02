Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amidst Intensifying Maharashtra Political Battles

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marked Diwali Padwa celebrations at his Baramati residence in Maharashtra, greeting well-wishers and party workers. Diwali Padwa, also called Bali Puja, marks the first day of Kartik Pratipada, following the main Diwali celebrations.

This year, Baramati is set to witness a family electoral clash as NCP leader Ajit Pawar faces off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, son of Ajit's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar. This battle comes in the shadow of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule, losing by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is charged, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ramping up their efforts ahead of the Assembly elections for 288 seats on November 20. The BJP, part of the Mahayuti alliance, along with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, prepares for a decisive contest against the MVA, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)