Left Menu

Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amidst Intensifying Maharashtra Political Battles

Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party chief, celebrated Diwali Padwa in Baramati, Maharashtra. As political tensions rise, a family electoral battle emerges between Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar. The state gears up for Assembly elections on November 20, with major parties intensifying preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:40 IST
Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amidst Intensifying Maharashtra Political Battles
Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marked Diwali Padwa celebrations at his Baramati residence in Maharashtra, greeting well-wishers and party workers. Diwali Padwa, also called Bali Puja, marks the first day of Kartik Pratipada, following the main Diwali celebrations.

This year, Baramati is set to witness a family electoral clash as NCP leader Ajit Pawar faces off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, son of Ajit's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar. This battle comes in the shadow of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule, losing by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is charged, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ramping up their efforts ahead of the Assembly elections for 288 seats on November 20. The BJP, part of the Mahayuti alliance, along with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, prepares for a decisive contest against the MVA, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024