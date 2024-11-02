Mumbai Police Intensifies Efforts to Extradite Anmol Bishnoi from the US

The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched an extradition procedure to bring back Anmol Bishnoi from the United States. Anmol, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is implicated in a shooting near actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence. A senior police official confirmed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant and a red corner notice against him.

Authorities are awaiting final court documents to formalize proceedings and will soon present a proposal to the central government for further action. The red corner notice functions as a global request by Interpol member states to locate and arrest individuals wanted for prosecution.

On October 16, the special MCOCA court sanctioned an application by Crime Branch officials, paving the way for the extradition process. In addition, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed a Rs 10 lakh bounty on Anmol's arrest, who face further charges in two 2022 cases. Authorities are appealing for public assistance in tracking his whereabouts.

