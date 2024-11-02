Left Menu

Record-Breaking Fire Calls Overwhelm Delhi Amid Diwali Festivities

Delhi witnessed an unprecedented surge in fire-related incidents during Diwali, with 400 emergency calls recorded in a single day. The Delhi Fire Services, led by Director Atul Garg, attributed the fires to various causes, including firecrackers, candles, and electrical faults, and urged caution among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:13 IST
Record-Breaking Fire Calls Overwhelm Delhi Amid Diwali Festivities
Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi experienced an unprecedented surge in fire incidents during this year's Diwali celebrations, with the Delhi Fire Services fielding a record 400 emergency calls in a single day. This marks a significant increase compared to the 320 calls received the previous day, and represents the highest volume of calls within a 24-hour period, according to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

Director Garg highlighted that a significant portion of the fires occurred in garbage zones, with 100 such incidents reported. Unlike previous years, only one call was attributed to firecrackers directly, as incidents were more often linked to candles, diyas, and electrical issues. Garg urged residents to refrain from using firecrackers, pointing out their environmental impact and urging safety awareness.

In separate incidents, fires erupted in a tent warehouse and a cardboard factory, causing injuries and requiring extensive firefighting efforts. Additionally, a DTC bus caught fire due to potash, a firecracker ingredient, injuring two individuals. These incidents underscore the heightened fire risks during the festival period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024