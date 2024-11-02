Record-Breaking Fire Calls Overwhelm Delhi Amid Diwali Festivities

New Delhi experienced an unprecedented surge in fire incidents during this year's Diwali celebrations, with the Delhi Fire Services fielding a record 400 emergency calls in a single day. This marks a significant increase compared to the 320 calls received the previous day, and represents the highest volume of calls within a 24-hour period, according to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

Director Garg highlighted that a significant portion of the fires occurred in garbage zones, with 100 such incidents reported. Unlike previous years, only one call was attributed to firecrackers directly, as incidents were more often linked to candles, diyas, and electrical issues. Garg urged residents to refrain from using firecrackers, pointing out their environmental impact and urging safety awareness.

In separate incidents, fires erupted in a tent warehouse and a cardboard factory, causing injuries and requiring extensive firefighting efforts. Additionally, a DTC bus caught fire due to potash, a firecracker ingredient, injuring two individuals. These incidents underscore the heightened fire risks during the festival period.

