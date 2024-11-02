Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Probe into Budgam Terror Attack

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah urges an investigation into the Budgam terror attack, suspecting efforts to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's government. Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta labels the attack cowardly, aligning it with Pakistani directives. Tensions rise as incidents and counter-operations continue across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:33 IST
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Probe into Budgam Terror Attack
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has called for a thorough investigation into the recent terror attack in Budgam, expressing concerns about possible attempts to destabilize the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah urged authorities to capture rather than kill the perpetrators to uncover those responsible. He questioned the timing, noting, "How is it that the government has come and this is happening? It should be investigated."

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta condemned the attack, denouncing it as a "cowardly attack during festivities." He suggested that these actions might be carried out under Pakistani orders and stressed the importance of identifying the individuals involved. Gupta highlighted the ongoing issue of local collaborators working both above and underground in supporting such attacks.

In recent incidents, terrorists attacked two non-locals in Mazhama, Budgam district, with security forces swiftly responding by cordoning off the area to catch those responsible. Official reports confirm that the victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. Earlier, security forces engaged in a shootout with terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar neighborhood, as confirmed by Kashmir Zone Police on X. These incidents follow a high-profile encounter on October 29, where three terrorists were neutralized after attacking an Army convoy in Akhnoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024