Farooq Abdullah Calls for Probe into Budgam Terror Attack

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has called for a thorough investigation into the recent terror attack in Budgam, expressing concerns about possible attempts to destabilize the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah urged authorities to capture rather than kill the perpetrators to uncover those responsible. He questioned the timing, noting, "How is it that the government has come and this is happening? It should be investigated."

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta condemned the attack, denouncing it as a "cowardly attack during festivities." He suggested that these actions might be carried out under Pakistani orders and stressed the importance of identifying the individuals involved. Gupta highlighted the ongoing issue of local collaborators working both above and underground in supporting such attacks.

In recent incidents, terrorists attacked two non-locals in Mazhama, Budgam district, with security forces swiftly responding by cordoning off the area to catch those responsible. Official reports confirm that the victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. Earlier, security forces engaged in a shootout with terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar neighborhood, as confirmed by Kashmir Zone Police on X. These incidents follow a high-profile encounter on October 29, where three terrorists were neutralized after attacking an Army convoy in Akhnoor.

