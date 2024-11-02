Outrage in Tirupati: Tragic Death of Three-Year-Old Sparks Demand for Justice
A three-year-old girl was tragically raped and murdered by a relative in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. The accused was arrested after confessing to luring the victim with chocolates. The incident has incited community outrage, with officials promising full support for justice.
In a deeply disturbing incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a male relative in the Vadamalapet area of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, according to police reports. Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect, a close relative of the victim, lured the child with chocolates and led her to a nearby field on Friday at approximately 4:30 PM, where he committed the crime and buried her body on the spot.
The police promptly apprehended the suspect, who has since confessed to the crime, with his ploy involving purchasing chocolates to deceive the young victim. The child's body has been sent to Puttur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as confirmed by Tirupati Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu.
The horrific nature of this crime has shocked the local community, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice. Home Minister Anita expressed profound shock at the brutal rape and murder, condemning the attacker and praising the police for their rapid action in arresting the accused. She promised comprehensive support to the victim's family and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ensure justice is served.
