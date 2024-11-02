Left Menu

Outrage in Tirupati: Tragic Death of Three-Year-Old Sparks Demand for Justice

A three-year-old girl was tragically raped and murdered by a relative in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. The accused was arrested after confessing to luring the victim with chocolates. The incident has incited community outrage, with officials promising full support for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:23 IST
Outrage in Tirupati: Tragic Death of Three-Year-Old Sparks Demand for Justice
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a male relative in the Vadamalapet area of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, according to police reports. Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect, a close relative of the victim, lured the child with chocolates and led her to a nearby field on Friday at approximately 4:30 PM, where he committed the crime and buried her body on the spot.

The police promptly apprehended the suspect, who has since confessed to the crime, with his ploy involving purchasing chocolates to deceive the young victim. The child's body has been sent to Puttur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as confirmed by Tirupati Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu.

The horrific nature of this crime has shocked the local community, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice. Home Minister Anita expressed profound shock at the brutal rape and murder, condemning the attacker and praising the police for their rapid action in arresting the accused. She promised comprehensive support to the victim's family and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024