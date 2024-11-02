Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu Celebrates Govardhan Puja, Highlights State Achievements

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performed Govardhan Puja with family at his residence. He reiterated the state's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises while highlighting achievements, including pension scheme reinstatement and a startup fund launch.

Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performing Govardhan Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alongside his family, observed Govardhan Puja at his official residence, Oak Over, on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Dehra MLA and the Chief Minister's spouse, Kamlesh Thakur, as they offered prayers for the state's peace and prosperity.

In keeping with tradition, Chief Minister Sukhu worshipped a cow during the puja, sharing a video on platform X, where he expressed that the celebration was conducted with the 'holy spirit of Gavo Vishwasya Matarah Gau Seva Paramo Dharma.' He wished for happiness, peace, prosperity, and advancement for the residents of the state through this ritual.

Additionally, addressing remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Congress' promises in Karnataka, CM Sukhu asserted that the Himachal Pradesh Congress government has fulfilled 'five out of the ten guarantees' made during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. He stressed the government's unwavering commitment to delivering these promises and promoting inclusive development statewide. Highlighting the administration's achievements, CM Sukhu mentioned the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, a monthly allowance for women, a Rs 680 crore startup fund, and implementation of Minimum Support Prices for milk, making the state a pioneer in these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

