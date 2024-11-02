Blazes in Mumbai: Back-to-Back Fire Incidents Rock Goregaon and Andheri

Two individuals sustained injuries following a fire in a 31-story residential tower located in Mumbai's Goregaon area. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze began at around 12:45 pm on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency, situated at Siddharth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West.

Officials reported that the injured, Monoj Chauhan and Shahabuddin, are currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment. The fire crews managed to extinguish the flames by approximately 2:15 pm. Authorities specified that the fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, and household items on the second floor.

In another incident, a separate fire broke out at a scrap shop in Maharashtra's Andheri East region earlier today, as reported by the Mumbai police. Occurring within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, efforts to control the fire were still ongoing at the time of this report. Coincidentally, a similar fire incident occurred in another high-rise building in the same Goregaon vicinity on Friday, prompting the deployment of five fire brigade vehicles to the scene. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)