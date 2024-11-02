Left Menu

CM Siddaramaiah Revokes Controversial Farmer Notices Amid Waqf Land Dispute

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah orders the retraction of notices to farmers regarding Waqf land, following dissatisfaction with political exploitation of the issue. The directive encourages sensitive handling of the matter to ensure no disturbances for farmers, emphasizing the importance of accurate land record management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:17 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the withdrawal of all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues, as reported by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday. This directive aims to prevent disruptions to farmers' peace and was established after a high-level consultation with key officials from the Revenue Department, the Minority Welfare Department, and the Waqf Board.

The Chief Minister voiced strong disapproval of certain officials' recent actions and accused the JD(S) and BJP of exploiting the Waqf issue for political mileage, which could potentially disturb the state's harmony. Siddaramaiah urged the public to reject any misinformation and instructed officials to address the issue with the appropriate sensitivity.

According to the orders, any notifications previously issued to farmers concerning Pahani records linked to Waqf properties should be revoked immediately. Furthermore, officials are cautioned against causing disturbances to farmers regarding land they occupy, and any unauthorized changes to land records should be annulled promptly.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized the misuse of Waqf laws and demanded a thorough review of state records to ensure justice for farmers. He argued that revenue laws are being bypassed, falsely categorizing farmers' lands as Waqf properties and causing undue panic and fear among the farming community.

Bommai emphasized, "Revenue law records should be the final word on land issues, but they're being ignored in favor of Waqf tribunal decisions. Historically, courts have sided with affected farmers, but now, simple applications can unjustly label all agricultural land as Waqf property, accompanied by confusing government notices. This is a glaring oversight by the current administration."

(With inputs from agencies.)

