Ajit Pawar Addresses Allegations Amid Electoral Contest

Ajit Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, announced on Saturday his compliance with all inquiries conducted by state and central agencies concerning the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. This statement follows Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh's demand for investigation, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of employing 'coercion and blackmail' to align Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Pawar with the NDA.

'Allegations against me date back to 2010, making it 14 years of scrutiny,' Pawar claimed. 'I've undergone cross-examinations from ACP, Departmental, ED, and Income Tax officials, signifying that all respective authorities have inquired about me,' he added. Concurrently, Jairam Ramesh, expressing his views on X, alleged BJP's coercive tactics to bring Ajit Pawar to the NDA fold and called for an immediate probe.

'The BJP's manipulative maneuvers span nationwide; however, it wielded significant influence in Maharashtra, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's revelations,' wrote Ramesh on X. He reiterated Pawar's disclosure that after Devendra Fadnavis became CM, he forwarded a file advocating an open inquiry into the suspected irrigation scam involving Pawar. Ramesh emphasized that the BJP's actions could involve breaches of the oath of confidentiality and the Official Secrets Act, therefore necessitating an investigation into these serious claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)