Shashikant Shinde new president of Maharashtra NCP (SP)

Former Maharashtra minister and MLC Shashikant Shinde was on Tuesday named the new president of the state NCP (SP) unit, replacing Jayant Patil.

Shinde's appointment was announced by NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at the party's general body meeting here, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto told PTI.

His name was proposed by former minister Anil Deshmukh and seconded by Shirur MP Amol Kolhe and former MLA Sunil Bhusara.

Later, Sharad Pawar took the mic and said he had received one name for the post, Crasto said.

Pawar asked NCP (SP) leaders if anybody among them wants to contest, and after receiving no response, Shinde's name was announced as the unanimous choice, Crasto added.

Addressing the meeting, Jayant Patil, who helmed the state NCP unit for seven years, thanked Pawar for giving him the opportunity and spoke about the party's work during his tenure. He said he would continue to work for the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)