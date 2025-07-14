Assembly Clash: 'Chhadi Banian' Controversy Heats Up Maharashtra Politics

In a heated exchange, Maharashtra assembly witnessed a verbal confrontation between Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane and Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT). The altercation erupted after Thackeray referred to the 'chhadi banian' gang, indirectly targeting Rane's colleagues.

The controversy stems from a video showing MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, dressed in a vest and towel, assaulting a canteen staffer over stale food allegations, while another clip showed minister Sanjay Shirsat in close proximity to alleged currency bundles.

Amidst the heated discussion, Rane challenged Thackeray to explicitly name the accused, questioning the basis of his criticism and requesting Thackeray's comments be expunged from the assembly records.