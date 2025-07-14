Left Menu

Assembly Clash: 'Chhadi Banian' Controversy Heats Up Maharashtra Politics

MLAs Nilesh Rane and Aaditya Thackeray clashed in the Maharashtra assembly over the alleged misconduct by Shiv Sena members. Thackeray referred to the 'chhadi banian' gang, prompting a challenge from Rane to name those implicated. The incident highlights ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:37 IST
In a heated exchange, Maharashtra assembly witnessed a verbal confrontation between Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane and Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT). The altercation erupted after Thackeray referred to the 'chhadi banian' gang, indirectly targeting Rane's colleagues.

The controversy stems from a video showing MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, dressed in a vest and towel, assaulting a canteen staffer over stale food allegations, while another clip showed minister Sanjay Shirsat in close proximity to alleged currency bundles.

Amidst the heated discussion, Rane challenged Thackeray to explicitly name the accused, questioning the basis of his criticism and requesting Thackeray's comments be expunged from the assembly records.

