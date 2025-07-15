Jayant Patil Dismisses Rumors of BJP Defection, Reaffirms Loyalty to NCP

Maharashtra's NCP (SP) president, Jayant Patil, has strongly denied media speculation about his resignation and a potential move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Patil, he has not held discussions with any BJP leaders, nor has he been approached by the ruling coalition.

Patil, who has been a steadfast loyalist to NCP leader Sharad Pawar, dismissed as baseless the reports suggesting he resigned as the state NCP (SP) president, with MLC Shashikant Shinde poised to succeed him. Speaking at the Vidhan Bhavan, Patil expressed surprise at the recurring reports and reiterated his commitment to his party.

Addressing his views on government schemes, Patil praised the direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiative but clarified that appreciation doesn't equate to political realignment. He has openly stated that interaction with BJP officials for official purposes does not signify a party switch. Despite persistent media speculation, Patil's allegiance to the NCP remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)