Outrage in Bhopal: Vandals Deface Lal Bahadur Shastri Statue

In an unprecedented act of vandalism, unknown individuals desecrated the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, situated near the Police Commissioner's Office in Bhopal, by placing shoes on it. Congress workers promptly arrived at the scene, cleansing the statue with milk and voicing their intolerance for such an insult to the late leader. They demanded swift action against those responsible for the affront.

In a sharp critique of law enforcement, Congress leaders expressed concerns over the safety of citizens, questioning the efficacy of the police and district administration. They highlighted that if such an incident could occur adjacent to the Police Commissioner's Office, the safety of the entire city was in jeopardy. Responding to the incident, police immediately commenced an investigation, with authorities examining local CCTV footage for leads.

Arera Hills Police Station's Manoj Patwa confirmed that the incident is under active investigation. "We received information about shoes being placed on former PM Shastri's statue," Patwa stated. "We're currently analyzing CCTV footage and mobilizing informants to uncover those responsible." Meanwhile, former Union Minister Arun Yadav condemned the desecration and urged the state government to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

