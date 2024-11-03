Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Encounters: Fatal Attacks and Mysterious Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, two individuals were killed in an elephant attack in Umaria, with a subsequent investigation into ten elephants' deaths in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. An inquiry has been launched by the Union Environment Ministry and a state committee to uncover the cause behind these troubling incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:11 IST
SDO Forest Department Kuldeep Tripathi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Two individuals lost their lives, and one was injured following a tragic encounter with elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, confirmed a local forest department official. The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday in Deori Kalan village, near Chandiyapur.

Speaking on the incident, SDO Forest Department official Kuldeep Tripathi revealed that three teams, comprising 50 forest personnel, have been dispatched to adjoining villages to manage the situation. Tripathi stated, "We were alerted to elephants entering Deori Kalan village. Upon arrival, we found one casualty. Another person was killed in the Damokhar range during the elephants' return to the forest. In total, two deaths and one injury were reported. Our teams are actively engaged in fortifying nearby villages."

In a connected development, the Union Environment Ministry announced the initiation of an investigation into the deaths of ten elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve earlier this week, with poisoning suspected. A state-level committee, headed by an APCCF (Wildlife) and including civil society, scientific, and veterinary members, has been convened to probe the unusual fatalities. The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) is likewise intensively examining the surrounding forests and villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

