Arvind Kejriwal's Padyatra Stirs Political Tensions in Delhi

In a recent political development, Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and prominent leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lauded the efforts of former Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's ongoing padayatra across various constituencies in the national capital received unprecedented support and love from Delhi citizens, according to Singh.

The padayatra, a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly polls next year, aims to highlight the achievements of AAP's governance, including reforms in education, power, and water supply, in addition to free bus services for women. However, the campaign has not been without controversy, as Singh accused BJP supporters of orchestrating an attack on Kejriwal during one of the rallies.

Further intensifying the political battle, AAP criticized the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), alleging obstruction of Chhath Puja celebrations at local ghats due to the BJP's influence. Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal countered these claims, labeling AAP's approach as an attempt to deflect responsibility for inadequate arrangements for the puja. As Kejriwal's padyatra continues, political rivalries are deepening with both parties exchanging sharp criticisms.

