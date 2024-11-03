Calls for Capturing Budgam Attack Terrorists Intensify
Congress leader Rashid Alvi urges for capturing terrorists responsible for the Budgam attack alive, underscoring the need for clear evidence of their affiliations. He aligns with Farooq Abdullah's call for a thorough investigation, questioning possible motives behind the attack and aiming to prevent destabilization in Jammu and Kashmir.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi emphasized on Sunday the importance of capturing the terrorists involved in the Budgam attack alive, highlighting the necessity for incontrovertible evidence regarding their affiliations. He stressed, "It's crucial to ascertain their identities. If they belong to Lashkar, there must be evidence proving this. Mere speculation based on their demise doesn't suffice. Efforts should prioritize capturing them alive," Alvi stated to ANI.
Alvi also voiced concerns about the rise of terrorism in Kashmir. He concurred with National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, advocating for the arrest and comprehensive investigation of those responsible. Abdullah, on Saturday, called for a thorough probe into the Budgam terror attack, expressing doubts about whether the intent was to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's administration.
Abdullah queried why these incidents occurred under government oversight, suggesting that capturing the assailants might unveil the true orchestrators. "It warrants investigation to discern if there is an entity attempting to destabilize Omar Abdullah's governance," Farooq Abdullah told ANI. The incident, where terrorists shot two non-locals in Mazhama, Budgam, has led to heightened security measures as officials work to apprehend the culprits.
