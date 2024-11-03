Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: CDS General Anil Chauhan's Historic Visit to Algeria

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Algerian Central Museum and attended a military parade in Algeria, marking a significant development in India-Algeria defense relations. During the visit, the importance of trustworthy AI in modern warfare was underscored, amid enhancing bilateral military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:22 IST
Strengthening Ties: CDS General Anil Chauhan's Historic Visit to Algeria
CDS General Anil Chauhan (Photo/ X@HQ_IDS_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark visit aimed at enhancing India-Algeria defense relations, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan toured the Algerian Central Museum on Sunday. The museum expertly chronicles the People's National Army's liberation struggles against colonial rule, showcasing artifacts from Algeria's storied military history.

On Saturday, General Chauhan was a prominent figure at the Military Parade and Ceremony marking the 70th Anniversary of the Glorious Revolution. Invited as the Guest of Honour by Algeria's People's Democratic Republic, his presence underscores the deepening defense ties between the two nations.

Drawing attention to recent developments, General Chauhan, alongside Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, unveiled the ETAI Framework in New Delhi. The initiative highlights the crucial role trustworthy AI plays in modern warfare, a point underscored by the chief during his address, praising efforts to bolster defense AI applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024