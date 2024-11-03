Strengthening Ties: CDS General Anil Chauhan's Historic Visit to Algeria

In a landmark visit aimed at enhancing India-Algeria defense relations, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan toured the Algerian Central Museum on Sunday. The museum expertly chronicles the People's National Army's liberation struggles against colonial rule, showcasing artifacts from Algeria's storied military history.

On Saturday, General Chauhan was a prominent figure at the Military Parade and Ceremony marking the 70th Anniversary of the Glorious Revolution. Invited as the Guest of Honour by Algeria's People's Democratic Republic, his presence underscores the deepening defense ties between the two nations.

Drawing attention to recent developments, General Chauhan, alongside Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, unveiled the ETAI Framework in New Delhi. The initiative highlights the crucial role trustworthy AI plays in modern warfare, a point underscored by the chief during his address, praising efforts to bolster defense AI applications.

