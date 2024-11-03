Left Menu

Cries for Justice: Addressing West Bengal's Gender-Based Violence Crisis

In West Bengal, sexual assaults on minor girls have led to public outrage, demanding stricter punishments. Recent incidents highlight the urgent need for robust measures to combat gender-based violence, as leaders emphasize a zero-tolerance approach and introduce initiatives like 'Abhaya Plus' for women's self-defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by their neighbors, sparking public outcry and calls for justice. Authorities have apprehended the suspects in both cases, as police intensified their crackdown on crimes against minors.

Responding to the incidents, TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari and senior minister Firhad Hakim underscored the need for severe punishment for offenders, labeling such acts as a nationwide social evil. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh criticized the state government for failing to deter such crimes.

To tackle these issues, Governor CV Ananda Bose announced the 'Abhaya Plus' program, aimed at training women in self-defence. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance safety and support vulnerable communities through the 'Apna Bhaarat – Jagta Bengal' outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

