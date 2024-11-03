Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Leadership Vows Retribution After Srinagar Attack

In response to the recent grenade attack in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has promised severe consequences for terrorists involved. He urged security forces to eradicate terror and emphasized the government's commitment to thwarting terrorist agendas. Officials are prioritizing aid for the injured, amid widespread condemnation from leaders.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has issued a firm warning to the terrorists behind the recent grenade attack in Srinagar, declaring that they will face severe repercussions for targeting civilians. He communicated this stern message during discussions with DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior security officials in the aftermath of the attack.

"Those responsible for targeting our citizens will face severe consequences," stressed Sinha. "You have full freedom to dismantle terror groups and no effort should be spared in this mission," he instructed the top security personnel. Sinha emphasized the administration's steadfast determination to thwart terrorist intentions and ensure that those involved are held accountable.

He also extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, directing that the district administration provide all necessary assistance. Forensic teams have reached the site of the grenade explosion for further investigation.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohidin visited the victims at TRC, Sunday market, at SHMS Hospital, noting that while two patients require surgery, others are receiving care and will be discharged post-treatment. The incident garnered condemnation from J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who decried the deliberate attack on civilians.

Chief Minister Abdullah criticized the attack as unjustifiable, particularly highlighting the surge of violent incidents in the valley in recent days. Expressing concern, he urged the security forces to swiftly address the situation, reinforcing the necessity for people to live without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

