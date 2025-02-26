Heightened Risks for U.S. Businesses as Cartels Labeled Terrorists
U.S. President Donald Trump labeled several Latin American cartels as terrorist organizations, increasing the legal risks for U.S. companies operating in those regions. Experts suggest businesses and migrants might face criminal prosecution under U.S. law due to payments or support associated with these groups.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has classified various Latin American drug cartels as terrorist organizations, a decision that has far-reaching legal implications for American enterprises and migrants involved with these entities, legal experts indicate.
The classification, which includes notorious groups such as the Sinaloa Cartel, enables the U.S. Justice Department to charge cartel leaders with terrorism, potentially affecting U.S. businesses and migrants that interact with these organizations.
American companies operating in regions where these cartels wield power may face prosecution if involved in financial transactions with the groups now labeled terrorist organizations, as legal experts and former prosecutors have warned.
