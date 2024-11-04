Left Menu

Funding Gap in Global Biodiversity Efforts Sparks Call for Private Investment

The COP16 negotiations in Colombia failed to agree on mobilizing $200 billion annually for conservation by 2030, highlighting a reliance on private sector funding. Wealthy nations showed reluctance in increasing financial contributions for global biodiversity, leading to calls for private investment to bridge the funding gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:51 IST
At the COP16 U.N. biodiversity summit in Cali, Colombia, wealthy nations reached an apparent funding limit for global conservation efforts, focusing instead on private sector involvement to cover the financial shortfall.

Despite pledging two years ago to raise $200 billion yearly by 2030, including $30 billion from affluent countries, no consensus emerged, forcing organizers to halt the meeting. Talks extended beyond the session's end without the necessary quorum for agreement.

The increasing reliance on private funding reflects a challenging economic climate, as government aid specific to nature conservation is dwindling. Delegates agreed on a plan involving pharmaceutical companies to generate about $1 billion annually, but additional private investment is crucial to counter ecosystem collapses and extinction risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

