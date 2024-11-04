Left Menu

Markets Brace for Tense Week Amid U.S. Election and Global Rate Decisions

Financial markets started cautiously this week due to looming U.S. elections and key global monetary policy meetings. Asian shares rose while the dollar fell. Attention is also on China's NPC meeting and potential new debt issuance. Analysts expect significant central bank activity, with a Fed rate cut widely anticipated.

Updated: 04-11-2024 07:31 IST
Financial markets began the week with caution, as Asian shares traded quietly while the dollar eased, all eyes on the U.S. presidential race expected to be tightly contested.

This week brings critical global monetary policy events, including rate decisions from several central banks and China's National People's Congress meeting, with implications for recent stimulus measures.

Key market movements include a rise in some Asian stock indices and a dip in the dollar, partly attributed to a poll showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris gaining ground.

