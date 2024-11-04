Left Menu

Canadian PM Trudeau Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples Amid Growing Concerns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, emphasizing the importance of religious freedom and safety for all Canadians. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal praised Trudeau's stance, while the Indian High Commission and Canadian opposition leader also expressed concern over the incidents targeting Hindu communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:23 IST
Canadian PM Trudeau Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples Amid Growing Concerns
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a firm stance, condemning the violence as unacceptable and emphasizing the importance of religious freedom and safety for all Canadians. This development has drawn praise from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who expressed confidence that the Canadian government will ensure the safety of Indian residents in the country.

The incidents in question involved violent disruptions that occurred outside a consular camp near Toronto. The Indian High Commission in Canada issued a statement condemning the disturbances and highlighting security concerns for Indian nationals. The High Commission stressed that future events will be contingent upon appropriate security measures by local authorities.

Additionally, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, an organization advocating for the Hindu community in Canada, shared footage of the attacks, attributing them to Khalistani extremists. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attacks, labeling them as 'completely unacceptable.' The wave of violence underscores a growing trend of religious intolerance that has alarmed community leaders and government officials alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024