Canadian PM Trudeau Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples Amid Growing Concerns

In response to recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a firm stance, condemning the violence as unacceptable and emphasizing the importance of religious freedom and safety for all Canadians. This development has drawn praise from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who expressed confidence that the Canadian government will ensure the safety of Indian residents in the country.

The incidents in question involved violent disruptions that occurred outside a consular camp near Toronto. The Indian High Commission in Canada issued a statement condemning the disturbances and highlighting security concerns for Indian nationals. The High Commission stressed that future events will be contingent upon appropriate security measures by local authorities.

Additionally, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, an organization advocating for the Hindu community in Canada, shared footage of the attacks, attributing them to Khalistani extremists. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attacks, labeling them as 'completely unacceptable.' The wave of violence underscores a growing trend of religious intolerance that has alarmed community leaders and government officials alike.

