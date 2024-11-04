Tragic Death in Chennai: Teenage Caretaker Tortured to Fatal End

In a harrowing incident that has left the community in shock, a 15-year-old girl, employed as a caretaker, was brutally tortured and beaten to death in Amjikarai, Chennai. The young victim, whose origins trace back to Thanjavur, suffered a horrifying ordeal at the hands of six individuals over a period of three months, culminating in her untimely death on October 31, according to police reports.

The Amjikarai Police have taken swift action, booking the six accused on charges of murder and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The defendants, now in judicial custody, include Mohammed Nishad, aged 30, who employed the victim, along with Nivetha alias Nasiya, Lokesh, Jaya Sakthi, Seema, and Maheshwari, as stated in official police communications.

An anonymous complaint received on November 1 spurred an investigation which uncovered grisly details including severe injuries like burns found on the girl's body. Through rigorous investigation, law enforcement confirmed the systematic abuse endured by the girl at the hands of the accused, whom she had been working for since December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)