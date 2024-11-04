Left Menu

Tragic Death in Chennai: Teenage Caretaker Tortured to Fatal End

A 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur, working as a child caretaker, was brutally tortured and beaten to death by six individuals in Amjikarai, Chennai. The suspects are charged with murder and POCSO Act violations. The gruesome crime, occurring over three months, ended the girl’s life on October 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:18 IST
Tragic Death in Chennai: Teenage Caretaker Tortured to Fatal End
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that has left the community in shock, a 15-year-old girl, employed as a caretaker, was brutally tortured and beaten to death in Amjikarai, Chennai. The young victim, whose origins trace back to Thanjavur, suffered a horrifying ordeal at the hands of six individuals over a period of three months, culminating in her untimely death on October 31, according to police reports.

The Amjikarai Police have taken swift action, booking the six accused on charges of murder and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The defendants, now in judicial custody, include Mohammed Nishad, aged 30, who employed the victim, along with Nivetha alias Nasiya, Lokesh, Jaya Sakthi, Seema, and Maheshwari, as stated in official police communications.

An anonymous complaint received on November 1 spurred an investigation which uncovered grisly details including severe injuries like burns found on the girl's body. Through rigorous investigation, law enforcement confirmed the systematic abuse endured by the girl at the hands of the accused, whom she had been working for since December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024