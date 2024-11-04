Mandal Murmu Switches to BJP, Citing Corruption and Stalled Development in Jharkhand

In a significant political development, Mandal Murmu, a descendent of the tribal icons Sidhu-Kanhu and initially a proposer for Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Announcing his induction just before the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Murmu cited rampant corruption and halted development in the state as major factors for his switch.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Murmu's defection as a response to these persistent issues, while Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM and BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections, expressed gratitude, noting the symbolic blessing from Sidhu-Kanhu through Murmu's membership.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey remarked on social media that the tribal community's culture was jeopardized under the current Jharkhand government. The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set for November, with Mandal Murmu's move being viewed as a strategic advantage for the BJP.

