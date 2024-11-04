Left Menu

Mandal Murmu Switches to BJP, Citing Corruption and Stalled Development in Jharkhand

Mandal Murmu, a descendant of tribal heroes and Hemant Soren's proposer, has joined BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. The move highlights issues of corruption and development stagnation. Leaders emphasize the cultural crisis in tribal communities as a significant reason for his deflection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:01 IST
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Mandal Murmu, a descendent of the tribal icons Sidhu-Kanhu and initially a proposer for Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Announcing his induction just before the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Murmu cited rampant corruption and halted development in the state as major factors for his switch.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Murmu's defection as a response to these persistent issues, while Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM and BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections, expressed gratitude, noting the symbolic blessing from Sidhu-Kanhu through Murmu's membership.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey remarked on social media that the tribal community's culture was jeopardized under the current Jharkhand government. The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set for November, with Mandal Murmu's move being viewed as a strategic advantage for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

