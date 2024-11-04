Crystal Crop Protection Expands with I&B Seeds Acquisition

Agrochemical leader Crystal Crop Protection has made a strategic move by acquiring Bengaluru-based I&B Seeds. The acquisition aims to bolster Crystal's presence in the vegetable and flower-seed industry in India.

While the financial details remain undisclosed, Crystal Crop's Managing Director, Ankur Aggarwal, revealed that the acquisition is estimated at twice the annual revenue of I&B Seeds, which stands at Rs 130 crore. This deal was entirely funded through internal resources and marks Crystal Crop's twelfth acquisition.

In addition to reinforcing its seed business, the acquisition will see the retention of I&B's flagship brands. The deal is anticipated to contribute 30% to Crystal's Rs 400 crore seed venture, with the integration set to finalize within six months, further widening the reach and innovation capacity of both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)