Left Menu

Crystal Crop Protection Expands with I&B Seeds Acquisition

Crystal Crop Protection has acquired I&B Seeds to strengthen its foothold in the Indian vegetable and flower seed market. The acquisition was funded internally and is expected to boost Crystal Crop's seed business by 30%. The integration is slated for completion in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:04 IST
Crystal Crop Protection Expands with I&B Seeds Acquisition
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Agrochemical leader Crystal Crop Protection has made a strategic move by acquiring Bengaluru-based I&B Seeds. The acquisition aims to bolster Crystal's presence in the vegetable and flower-seed industry in India.

While the financial details remain undisclosed, Crystal Crop's Managing Director, Ankur Aggarwal, revealed that the acquisition is estimated at twice the annual revenue of I&B Seeds, which stands at Rs 130 crore. This deal was entirely funded through internal resources and marks Crystal Crop's twelfth acquisition.

In addition to reinforcing its seed business, the acquisition will see the retention of I&B's flagship brands. The deal is anticipated to contribute 30% to Crystal's Rs 400 crore seed venture, with the integration set to finalize within six months, further widening the reach and innovation capacity of both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024