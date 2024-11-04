Left Menu

Sweden Rejects Baltic Offshore Wind Farms, Prioritizes Defense

Sweden's government rejected 13 offshore wind farm applications in the Baltic Sea due to defense concerns, while approving one on the west coast. The decision emphasizes national security over energy expansion, despite plans to double electricity production by 2045 prioritizing nuclear power and lessening fossil fuel dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:05 IST
Sweden Rejects Baltic Offshore Wind Farms, Prioritizes Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Sweden's government announced its decision to reject 13 applications for offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, citing defense concerns. Instead, approval was given for a single wind farm on the country's west coast.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson emphasized that wind farms in the Baltic Sea would impede national defense capabilities, specifically impacting the operation of Sweden's Patriot missile defense systems. Conversely, the approved Poseidon wind farm is expected to produce 5.5 TWh of electricity annually.

This decision comes as Sweden plans to significantly increase its electricity production, aiming for 300 TWh over the next two decades. The current government is heavily focusing on nuclear power, targeting the construction of ten full-scale reactors by 2045, despite wind power constituting 21% of 2023's electricity production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024