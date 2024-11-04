Sweden Rejects Baltic Offshore Wind Farms, Prioritizes Defense

On Monday, Sweden's government announced its decision to reject 13 applications for offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, citing defense concerns. Instead, approval was given for a single wind farm on the country's west coast.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson emphasized that wind farms in the Baltic Sea would impede national defense capabilities, specifically impacting the operation of Sweden's Patriot missile defense systems. Conversely, the approved Poseidon wind farm is expected to produce 5.5 TWh of electricity annually.

This decision comes as Sweden plans to significantly increase its electricity production, aiming for 300 TWh over the next two decades. The current government is heavily focusing on nuclear power, targeting the construction of ten full-scale reactors by 2045, despite wind power constituting 21% of 2023's electricity production.

