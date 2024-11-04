Left Menu

FTII Student Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Qualifies for 2025 Oscars, Shining Spotlight on Indian Storytelling

According to Naik, this film has been a lifelong vision: “Our goal was to recreate the experience of not merely hearing these stories but truly living them. I hope this story resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 22:27 IST
In addition to its Cannes win, the film has received numerous accolades, including the Best Indian Competition award at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Image Credit: Twitter(@pibchennai)
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has achieved a milestone, with its student film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, directed by Chidananda S. Naik, qualifying for the 2025 Oscars in the Live Action Short Film category. This Kannada-language film, rooted in Indian folklore, has already garnered international acclaim, having won the prestigious First Prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s La Cinef Selection, which brought global recognition to its rich storytelling and cinematic craftsmanship.

Created as a student project at FTII, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know showcases the talents of a dedicated team: Suraj Thakur’s cinematography, Manoj V’s editing, and Abhishek Kadam’s sound design collectively shape this narrative of mystery and magic. The film centres on an elderly woman who steals the village rooster, an act that stops the sun from rising, casting the village into disarray. To end the darkness, a prophecy is invoked, and the woman’s family is exiled on a journey to return the rooster.

The La Cinef Jury at Cannes commended Naik’s film for its “illumination from the depths of the night, shining with humour and a keen sense of direction,” awarding it the First Prize for its masterful storytelling. According to Naik, this film has been a lifelong vision: “Our goal was to recreate the experience of not merely hearing these stories but truly living them. I hope this story resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Filmed entirely at night to evoke the mystical ambience of Indian folk tales, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know combines traditional narrative techniques with compelling visuals that immerse viewers in the cultural landscape of rural India. Naik’s direction brings out the beauty of these traditions, reflecting the timeless relationship between people and their stories.

In addition to its Cannes win, the film has received numerous accolades, including the Best Indian Competition award at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Now, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is ready to compete on the world stage. The film’s Oscar campaign will feature exclusive screenings, press engagements, and Q&A sessions with the filmmakers, offering Academy members a glimpse into the universal appeal of Indian storytelling.

As it builds momentum, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know stands as both a celebration and an ambassador of India’s narrative heritage, inviting global audiences to connect with universal themes through the lens of Indian culture.

 
 

