UN Expert Calls for Equal Electoral Participation for LGBTQ+ Individuals Amid Record Global Elections

In the historic 2024 election year, characterized by the highest voter turnout in history, many lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and other gender-diverse (LGBT) individuals continue to face systemic barriers to participating in public affairs due to discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. This was the key message from Graeme Reid, the UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, in his report presented to the General Assembly today.

“Sexual orientation and gender identity should never be obstacles to electoral participation, but too often they are,” Reid asserted, emphasizing that “universal and equal suffrage are core international human rights standards that all persons should enjoy without discrimination.” He pointed out that in environments rife with discrimination and violence, the ability of LGBT individuals to participate in elections is significantly compromised. Conversely, in societies that protect LGBT rights, democratic participation flourishes.

Reid’s report highlights the ongoing disenfranchisement of LGBT persons, often occurring within the context of broader societal persecution and discriminatory legislation. Currently, 61 UN Member States still criminalize consensual same-sex intimacy, and in several of these countries, a criminal conviction for same-sex relations automatically leads to disenfranchisement. This legal framework disproportionately impacts individuals with same-sex orientations, reinforcing systemic inequalities.

“States must ensure that the human rights of all people are equally upheld to overcome barriers to electoral participation based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” Reid stressed. He urged governments to eliminate discriminatory laws, including those against consensual same-sex conduct, and to implement legal frameworks that recognize gender identity.

Beyond legal barriers, Reid noted that procedural disenfranchisement also occurs informally. Many transgender individuals face significant challenges in obtaining identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity. These issues can lead to voter disenfranchisement at the identification stage of the voting process, which disproportionately affects transgender voters.

“To ensure that voters and candidates can exercise their political rights throughout the election process, electoral management bodies must take proactive measures to address specific administrative and procedural obstacles arising from legal inequalities and social precarity,” Reid stated.

The report calls for comprehensive reforms in electoral systems to foster inclusivity, suggesting that electoral management bodies receive training on LGBTQ+ issues and implement best practices for ensuring all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can participate fully in the democratic process.

As the world witnesses unprecedented electoral engagement, the call to action from Reid highlights the crucial need for policies that guarantee equal rights for all, ensuring that the democratic process is truly representative and inclusive.