BJP Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada Amid Rising Tensions

BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh criticizes Canada's Trudeau government for backing Khalistanis to appease vote banks, following an attack on a Hindu temple. The BJP also rebukes Congress for its silence on the matter, highlighting concerns over increasing religious intolerance in Canada and the need for Indian government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:41 IST
BJP Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada Amid Rising Tensions
BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sidharth Nath Singh has condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of supporting Khalistanis to secure votes. Singh's comments to ANI highlight the tension as he criticized Canada's political stance.

The BJP further chastised the Indian National Congress for its silence on these attacks, accusing the party of placing electoral interests over principles. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala expressed disappointment over Congress leaders who vocally support causes like Gaza but remain quiet on attacks against Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh.

The incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, where a consular camp faced 'violent disruption,' sparked a significant protest by over a thousand Canadian Hindus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, urging Canadian authorities to uphold justice and protect places of worship. The Indian High Commission has also voiced concerns about growing religious intolerance in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

