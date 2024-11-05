Aptus Value Soars: Profits Surge Amid Growth and Stability

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd announced a robust financial performance for the second quarter of FY25, with a net profit increase to Rs 181.96 crore, fueled by business expansion and maintained asset quality. This marks an improvement from the Rs 148.01 crore in the same period last year.

In the half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company's profits surged to Rs 353.71 crore, a notable rise from last year's Rs 290.27 crore. Total income for the quarter also saw a boost, reaching Rs 435.54 crore compared to Rs 345.66 crore during Q2 the previous year.

Managing Director P Balaji attributed this success to Aptus's focus on productivity, resulting in a 27% year-on-year growth in Assets Under Management. Balaji emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining industry-leading cost-efficiency ratios in affordable housing finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)