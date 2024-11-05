Left Menu

Aptus Value Soars: Profits Surge Amid Growth and Stability

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd reported impressive profits for July-September 2024, with net profits rising to Rs 181.96 crore. The company achieved significant growth in income and assets, with a focus on stable asset quality and productivity. Managing Director P Balaji highlighted a 27% AUM growth and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd announced a robust financial performance for the second quarter of FY25, with a net profit increase to Rs 181.96 crore, fueled by business expansion and maintained asset quality. This marks an improvement from the Rs 148.01 crore in the same period last year.

In the half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company's profits surged to Rs 353.71 crore, a notable rise from last year's Rs 290.27 crore. Total income for the quarter also saw a boost, reaching Rs 435.54 crore compared to Rs 345.66 crore during Q2 the previous year.

Managing Director P Balaji attributed this success to Aptus's focus on productivity, resulting in a 27% year-on-year growth in Assets Under Management. Balaji emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining industry-leading cost-efficiency ratios in affordable housing finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024