HDFC Bank Reports Steady Profit Growth Amid Asset Quality Challenges

HDFC Bank has reported a notable 6.6% rise in standalone profit for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching Rs 17,616 crore, according to recent disclosures.

The bank's total income for the period rose to Rs 89,488 crore, with interest income accounting for Rs 77,460 crore. The bank's board has also declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share for the fiscal year.

However, HDFC Bank has seen a slight decline in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets climbing to 1.33% of total loans by the end of March 2025, a slight increase from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)