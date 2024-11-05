Canada's Trade Challenges: Surging Deficit and Shifting Exports

Canada's trade deficit hit C$1.26 billion in September, driven by a decline in exports that outpaced a drop in imports, according to data released on Tuesday. This marks the seventh consecutive month of deficits, as revealed by Statistics Canada.

With the Canada Border Services Agency entering a digital transition, increased estimation in trade data has been observed. Analysts had forecasted a deficit of C$800 million, while August's deficit was adjusted from C$1.1 billion to C$1.47 billion, reflecting more precise evaluations.

Exports faced a 0.1% dip, significantly impacted by a 5.4% decrease in metal and mineral shipments, notably unwrought gold, which plummeted by 15.4%. This decline was fueled by low metal and energy prices, leading to a 1.5% reduction in export goods prices despite a 1.4% rise in volume.

