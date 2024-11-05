Court Issues Bailable Warrant for BJP's Pragya Thakur in Malegaon Case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, linked to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, after her absence from court proceedings. The court's action demands her presence by November 13 to annul the warrant, warning of potential procedural delays otherwise.

In earlier sessions, Thakur's lawyer had requested exemption from her appearances, citing her battle with cervical spondylitis and migraines. While medical reports warranted some leeway, the court expressed that her absences are obstructing and delaying the trial's momentum. Concurrently, the court reviewed a trailer for 'Match Fixing,' a film set to release on November 15, which could possibly discuss themes related to the ongoing Malegaon case, against prior court directives.

The court has instructed the NIA to deliver a response by November 6. Should the agency fall short, further legal actions might be implemented. The 2008 Malegaon blast in Nasik's Malegaon city resulted in six fatalities and injured over 100 people, after a motorcycle-borne explosive detonated.

(With inputs from agencies.)