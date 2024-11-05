Left Menu

President Murmu Unveils Key Supreme Court Publications

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled three major Supreme Court publications, highlighting discussions on India's legal framework and societal reformation. Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized their significance in reflecting on the judiciary's past and aiding future legal advancements. The works explore prison reforms, legal aid, and 75 years of judicial evolution.

President Murmu unveils Supreme Court publications (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated three critical publications of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, an event marked by the presence of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. These publications, including 'Justice for the Nation: Reflections on 75 Years of the Supreme Court of India,' are set to spark significant discourse within the legal community.

The Chief Justice underscored the publications' importance, citing them as tools for pivotal introspection by the Supreme Court and the broader legal framework. He highlighted one publication as a compendium of essays dissecting the court's jurisprudence since its inception, while the others are comprehensive studies on university legal aid and prison conditions, aiming for systemic improvement.

Justice Chandrachud elaborated that these reports serve as essential analytical resources for legal practitioners and policymakers. They address grassroots challenges such as prison reforms, menstrual equity, and caste dynamics within the penal system. By illuminating these issues, the analyses strive to refine legal practices and influence policy, emphasizing the need for informed and effective judicial reforms.

