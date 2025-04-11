Revamping Legal Aid: National Registry for Pro-Bono Lawyers Proposed

A parliamentary committee has called out the absence of structured incentives as a significant barrier preventing lawyers from fully engaging in pro-bono legal aid activities. To tackle this issue, the committee has proposed the establishment of a 'national registry' for pro-bono lawyers, aimed at recognizing their contributions and linking them to career advancement opportunities.

The committee on law and personnel also criticized the underutilization of para-legal volunteers (PLVs), who possess great potential to bridge the gap between marginalized communities and essential legal services. The committee's report, tabled during the recent Budget session, suggests expanding PLVs' roles, offering targeted training, and providing meaningful recognition to maximize their effectiveness.

For sustainable impact, the panel recommends institutionalizing annual compensation reviews to match market standards, thereby attracting and retaining committed legal professionals. Additionally, the introduction of performance-based incentives and peer-review mechanisms are suggested to foster a culture of excellence and identify best practices for replication.

