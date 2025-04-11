Revamping Legal Aid: National Registry for Pro-Bono Lawyers Proposed
A parliamentary panel highlights the lack of structured incentives deterring lawyers from participating in pro-bono legal services. Recommendations include setting up a national registry for pro-bono lawyers and enhancing the role of para-legal volunteers (PLVs) with improved training, incentives, and recognition to strengthen legal aid services.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary committee has called out the absence of structured incentives as a significant barrier preventing lawyers from fully engaging in pro-bono legal aid activities. To tackle this issue, the committee has proposed the establishment of a 'national registry' for pro-bono lawyers, aimed at recognizing their contributions and linking them to career advancement opportunities.
The committee on law and personnel also criticized the underutilization of para-legal volunteers (PLVs), who possess great potential to bridge the gap between marginalized communities and essential legal services. The committee's report, tabled during the recent Budget session, suggests expanding PLVs' roles, offering targeted training, and providing meaningful recognition to maximize their effectiveness.
For sustainable impact, the panel recommends institutionalizing annual compensation reviews to match market standards, thereby attracting and retaining committed legal professionals. Additionally, the introduction of performance-based incentives and peer-review mechanisms are suggested to foster a culture of excellence and identify best practices for replication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Panel Criticizes Delay in Law Commission Appointments
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Reassessment of Funding for Railway Safety
Parliamentary Panel Urges Swift Formation of Lokpal Wings
Mission Vatsalya Faces Challenges: Parliamentary Panel Report Unveiled
Parliamentary panel pulls up law ministry over delay in appointing law panel members