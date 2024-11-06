Left Menu

MODIFI Secures $15M to Revolutionize Global Trade Finance with SMBC

MODIFI, a leading platform in B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solutions, recently raised $15 million in funding led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund. This partnership aims to enhance digital solutions for SME exporters in Asia. The investment will accelerate MODIFI's expansion into high-growth markets, empowering SMEs with innovative financial solutions.

Updated: 06-11-2024 10:14 IST
  • Netherlands

MODIFI, a prominent figure in B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, has successfully concluded a $15 million funding round, steered by SMBC Asia Rising Fund alongside existing investors like Maersk and IntesaSanPaolo. This capital influx will bolster MODIFI's expansion, primarily in burgeoning markets such as China and India.

The alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a pivotal Japanese financial entity, represents a strategic synergy aimed at fostering digital solutions to support Asian SME exporters. The partnership will embark on joint initiatives designed to equip SMEs with advanced cross-border financing, enhancing their global trade operations.

Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-founder of MODIFI, cited the funding as a testament to investor confidence in the company's future vision. With a track record of facilitating over $3 billion in global trade, MODIFI continues to push the boundaries of cross-border payments and trade finance, striving to empower businesses of all sizes in the digital commerce landscape.

