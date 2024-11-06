Tensions Escalate in Jammu & Kashmir with Multiple Anti-Terror Operations
Security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have launched several operations against terrorists, resulting in multiple encounters and significant casualties. Notable incidents include ongoing operations in Kupwara and Bandipora, as well as recent clashes in Anantnag and Ganderbal, highlighting the persistent tensions in the region.
- Country:
- India
An intense encounter erupted on Wednesday morning in the Margi area of Lolab, Kupwara, as security forces engaged terrorists. Acting on precise intelligence, a coordinated operation by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police ignited a fierce gunfight, still in progress, according to the Army's Chinar Corps on X.
Simultaneously, security forces have successfully neutralized a terrorist during the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. The Chinar Corps confirmed on X that the operations continue, fueled by relentless efforts to dismantle terrorist strongholds.
Tuesday witnessed a cooperative endeavor by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the Chuntawadi Kaitsan area, further manifesting the region's enduring volatility. Prompted by specific intelligence of terrorist presence, a joint force executed strategic maneuvers, reaffirming their commitment to regional security amidst continuous firefights.
Adding to the escalating tensions, authorities detained Ashiq Hussain Wani, a terrorist associate, in Tujar Shareef, Sopore. Additional unrest unfolded with a grenade attack in Srinagar, injuring 12 individuals, showcasing the ongoing threat within civilian zones.
In recent operations, two terrorists were eliminated in Anantnag, following a security-initiated clash, while three were neutralized in Akhnoor after an Army convoy attack. The tragic assault on October 20, resulting in seven fatalities at a construction site in Ganderbal, underscores the persistent hostilities plaguing Jammu & Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terrorist Associate Arrested with Arms in J&K's Kupwara
Chinar Corps Honors Bravehearts on 78th Infantry Day
Terrorist Movement Sparks Search Operation in Bandipora
Tensions Rise in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in Bandipora
Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora Encounter