India-US Military MCG Meeting: Strengthening Defence Ties

The 21st India-US Military Cooperation Group meeting convened in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing bilateral defense partnerships and addressing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Coinciding with this, the 15th Vajra Prahar exercise in Idaho aims to boost interoperability between both nations' Special Forces, celebrating Indo-US military camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:16 IST
The 21st edition of India-US MCG meeting commences in New Delhi (Photo/ X@HQ_IDS_India). Image Credit: ANI
The 21st edition of the India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting opened in New Delhi on Wednesday. The event was co-chaired by India's Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), alongside his counterpart, Lt Gen Joshua M Rudd, Deputy Commander of USINDOPACOM.

According to a social media post from HQ IDS, discussions centered around new initiatives under current bilateral defence frameworks. Strengthening India-US defence collaborations, improving interoperability, and addressing mutual security issues in the Indo-Pacific region were on the agenda.

A government release described the MCG as a platform for advancing defence ties through strategic and operational dialogues between India's Integrated Defence Staff and the US Indo-Pacific Command. Earlier, the 15th Vajra Prahar exercise began at Idaho's Orchid Combat Training Centre, focusing on interoperability and shared best practices between the countries' Special Forces.

The social media account ADG PI detailed that ceremonial proceedings at Exercise Vajra Prahar involved cultural exchanges and celebrations, such as Deepawali, enhancing mutual respect and friendship between the armies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

