KP Energy Posts Impressive Profit Surge

KP Energy has announced a significant three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 24.93 crore. This substantial financial boost is attributed to a rise in total income.

The company stated in an exchange filing that its net profit for the period ending September 2023 significantly climbed from Rs 8.18 crore the previous year.

KP Energy's total income saw a dramatic increase to Rs 201.99 crore, compared to Rs 71.48 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year, although expenses also witnessed an uptick to Rs 169.15 crore from Rs 59.41 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)