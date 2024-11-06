Left Menu

KP Energy Posts Impressive Profit Surge

KP Energy reported a three-fold increase in net profit to Rs 24.93 crore, driven by higher income. This is a rise from Rs 8.18 crore the previous year. The company's total income reached Rs 201.99 crore, while expenses also grew to Rs 169.15 crore from Rs 59.41 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:12 IST
KP Energy Posts Impressive Profit Surge
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

KP Energy has announced a significant three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 24.93 crore. This substantial financial boost is attributed to a rise in total income.

The company stated in an exchange filing that its net profit for the period ending September 2023 significantly climbed from Rs 8.18 crore the previous year.

KP Energy's total income saw a dramatic increase to Rs 201.99 crore, compared to Rs 71.48 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year, although expenses also witnessed an uptick to Rs 169.15 crore from Rs 59.41 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024