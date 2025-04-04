TVS Motor: Fueling Southeast Asia’s EV Revolution
TVS Motor Company is integrating assets from Singapore-based ION Mobility to boost its electric vehicle market presence in Southeast Asia. This strategic move aligns with TVS's vision to strengthen its EV capabilities. ION's founder, James Chan, joins TVS to lead ASEAN market operations.
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company, a major player in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, has integrated assets from Singapore-based ION Mobility to expand its footprint in the Southeast Asian electric vehicle sector, a company official announced.
As a long-term strategic investor in ION Mobility, which boasts expertise in various engineering fields, TVS Motor also announced the acquisition of select assets via its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. In addition, TVS has divested its stake in ION Mobility.
ION Mobility's Founder and CEO, James Chan, has been appointed as Senior Vice President at TVS Motor, where he will spearhead ASEAN market operations and the development of the M1-S electric platform, marking a significant step toward new opportunities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
