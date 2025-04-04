Left Menu

Delhi Court Hears Critical Testimonies in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

In a significant development, Manjeet Singh GK, former DSGMC president, testified against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots trial. GK spoke of receiving key evidence in 2018, including a pen drive allegedly featuring Tytler's voice, which was shared with the CBI for investigation.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court recorded crucial testimony from Manjeet Singh GK, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. GK stated in front of special judge Jitendra Singh that he received an envelope in 2018 containing a letter and a pen drive allegedly implicating Tytler.

He handed over these materials to the CBI, which is currently investigating the killing of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area in 1984. According to GK, the pen drive contained a recording in which Tytler purportedly discussed orchestrating the murder of 100 Sikhs.

The audio-video content revealed conversations between Tytler and Ravinder Singh Chauhan, who, as GK testified, confirmed the confessions made by Tytler. GK also made his own recordings of Chauhan in the DSGMC office. He further recounted how Surinder Singh Granthi, a threatened individual, was encouraged to cooperate with the CBI before his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

