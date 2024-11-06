Left Menu

Javier Milei Hails Trump's 'Formidable' Win

Argentina's President Javier Milei congratulated Donald Trump on a 'formidable' electoral victory. Milei assured Trump of Argentina's support, wishing him success and blessings in his endeavors. His remarks were made on the social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:47 IST
In a notable political exchange, Argentina's President Javier Milei extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, referring to his electoral success as 'formidable.' The statement was made public on Wednesday, drawing attention to the camaraderie between the two leaders.

President Milei assured Trump of Argentina's unwavering support in carrying out his tasks, emphasizing the significance of their cooperation. The message came through a post on the social media platform X, where Milei openly expressed his best wishes for Trump's future ventures.

This gesture highlights the diplomatic ties and shared objectives between the leaders, marking a new chapter in their political alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

