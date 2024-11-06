Javier Milei Hails Trump's 'Formidable' Win
Argentina's President Javier Milei congratulated Donald Trump on a 'formidable' electoral victory. Milei assured Trump of Argentina's support, wishing him success and blessings in his endeavors. His remarks were made on the social media platform X.
In a notable political exchange, Argentina's President Javier Milei extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, referring to his electoral success as 'formidable.' The statement was made public on Wednesday, drawing attention to the camaraderie between the two leaders.
President Milei assured Trump of Argentina's unwavering support in carrying out his tasks, emphasizing the significance of their cooperation. The message came through a post on the social media platform X, where Milei openly expressed his best wishes for Trump's future ventures.
This gesture highlights the diplomatic ties and shared objectives between the leaders, marking a new chapter in their political alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
