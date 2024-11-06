Left Menu

Desperate Search: Gurugram Couple Offers Rs 30,000 for Missing Greyhound in Agra

A Gurugram-based couple has offered a Rs 30,000 reward for their missing greyhound, last seen at the Taj Mahal metro station. Both pet owners, staying in Agra, entrusted the dog's care to a hotel but were informed it had run away. Their appeal seeks public help in locating their companion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Gurugram-based couple has announced a Rs 30,000 reward for anyone who finds their missing pet dog in Agra, sparking a city-wide search for the female greyhound.

Dipayan and Kastori Ghosh, who traveled with their two dogs, stated that their greyhound disappeared under the hotel's pet-sitting care while they were visiting Fatehpur Sikri.

Despite frantic searches and appeals at the Taj Mahal metro station, their beloved pet remains missing, stirring the public's attention and sympathy amid their ongoing search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

