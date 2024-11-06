Emerging Market Turbulence: Trump's Victory Shakes Currencies and Stocks

The shockwaves from Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win reverberated through emerging markets on Wednesday, triggering widespread losses. Both currencies and stocks in these regions took a hit, amid concerns over potential trade barriers and a stronger dollar.

House, Senate, and White House now under Republican control suggest fiscal policies that could sustain inflation and a high dollar value, a scenario analysts warn might diminish inflows into emerging markets. Mexico's peso saw a dramatic fall, hitting a new low in over two years.

Reactionary effects stretched worldwide; the yuan saw its largest drop since October 2022, while Eastern Europe's currencies also faced turbulence. As traders grapple with potential policy changes, some countries like Turkey found relief in decreased crude oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)