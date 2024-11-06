Emerging Market Turbulence: Trump's Victory Shakes Currencies and Stocks
Following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win, emerging market currencies and stocks faced significant declines. Increased prospects of U.S. trade barriers sent the dollar soaring. The Republican victory raised concerns about tariffs, potentially impacting Mexico and China heavily, while select markets like Turkey saw gains due to falling oil prices.
The shockwaves from Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win reverberated through emerging markets on Wednesday, triggering widespread losses. Both currencies and stocks in these regions took a hit, amid concerns over potential trade barriers and a stronger dollar.
House, Senate, and White House now under Republican control suggest fiscal policies that could sustain inflation and a high dollar value, a scenario analysts warn might diminish inflows into emerging markets. Mexico's peso saw a dramatic fall, hitting a new low in over two years.
Reactionary effects stretched worldwide; the yuan saw its largest drop since October 2022, while Eastern Europe's currencies also faced turbulence. As traders grapple with potential policy changes, some countries like Turkey found relief in decreased crude oil prices.
