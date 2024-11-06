Left Menu

Emerging Market Turbulence: Trump's Victory Shakes Currencies and Stocks

Following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win, emerging market currencies and stocks faced significant declines. Increased prospects of U.S. trade barriers sent the dollar soaring. The Republican victory raised concerns about tariffs, potentially impacting Mexico and China heavily, while select markets like Turkey saw gains due to falling oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:09 IST
Emerging Market Turbulence: Trump's Victory Shakes Currencies and Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The shockwaves from Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win reverberated through emerging markets on Wednesday, triggering widespread losses. Both currencies and stocks in these regions took a hit, amid concerns over potential trade barriers and a stronger dollar.

House, Senate, and White House now under Republican control suggest fiscal policies that could sustain inflation and a high dollar value, a scenario analysts warn might diminish inflows into emerging markets. Mexico's peso saw a dramatic fall, hitting a new low in over two years.

Reactionary effects stretched worldwide; the yuan saw its largest drop since October 2022, while Eastern Europe's currencies also faced turbulence. As traders grapple with potential policy changes, some countries like Turkey found relief in decreased crude oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024